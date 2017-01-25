Enrollment expected to decrease dramatically at Hampden middle school

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP)- Voters in Hampden struck down a plan to temporarily merge their Thornton W. Burgess Middle School with the Wilbraham Middle School in October.

“I thought that joining the Wilbraham Middle School was a good idea, but I spoke to my kids individually and they all had mixed feelings about it because they really enjoyed Thornton Burgess,” Jo Berthaume, of Hampden said.

The Hampden-Wilbraham School District had proposed the five year merger plan because of declining enrollment and higher costs.

Since the vote against it, parents of 48 TWB students have applied to have their students transferred over to the Wilbraham Middle School- which has had higher performance scores and has over 530 students.

The transfers are assessed on a case by case basis by the School Committee and are allowed if it’s in the best interest of the student. The transfer must also be deemed prudent and manageable by the district.

There were 21 requests for sixth graders, 14 for seventh, and 13 for eighth. On top of the 48 kids leaving TWB to go to Wilbraham Middle next year, the school district decided fifth grade will be at the Green Meadow’s Elementary School in Hampden next year. So about 65 fourth graders will remain in the same school.

Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, Albert Ganem Jr. said, “For the 2017-2018 school year we know that TWB, Thornton W Burgess School will be open. The remaining years in the future is certainly going to be decided with not only my leadership team but our School Committee as well too.”

Ganem said they will provide adequate staffing to the students at TWB to continue giving them a quality education next year.

The state recently rejected to build or renovate a school for the district because the middle schools aren’t together.