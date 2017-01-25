Vidoe: Drunk driver goes wrong way on highway

(CNN) – It was about 2:30 in the morning last week on highway 84-285 near Tesuque, when Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies saw headlights coming toward them.

Not even stopping for the patrol cars with their lights and sirens on, a car zipped right past them, going the wrong direction. Deputies followed the car for about a mile, before surrounding it and forcing it to slow to a stop.

Deputies said Bernardino Jimenez admitted to drinking, but he didn’t seem to see anything wrong with his driving. Reckless behind the wheel, deputies said, and wobbly on his feet.

Video shows Jimenez losing his balance and stumbling, even smiling to himself about it. Of course there was a reason for his unsteady stance.

Jimenez got a mugshot for aggravated DWI and reckless driving, after agreeing to take a breath test. He blew a point one-nine.