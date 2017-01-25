Dr. Phil – “The Girl in the Closet: Five years later”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Lauren was held captive in a closet by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Kenneth, from the ages of 2 to 8 years old.

She says during the six excruciating years, she was tortured, starved, and abused.

She says since her rescue, she has struggled to regain control of her life. Lauren says she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors – which she says leave her paralyzed with fear.

Lauren’s girlfriend, Janae, says she’s witnessed them firsthand and fears for Lauren’s life.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

“My stepdad would get the gun that was beside his bed, put it to my head and pull the trigger, pretend to shoot me.” https://t.co/ZTX5CHiYd3 pic.twitter.com/zwVX5Y3BTn — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) January 25, 2017

Lauren was held captive in a closet by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Kenneth, from the ages of 2 to 8 years old. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/bhdszBhL9X — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) January 25, 2017