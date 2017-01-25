Dr. Phil – “The Girl in the Closet: Five years later”

Lauren says she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors

WWLP 22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Lauren was held captive in a closet by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Kenneth, from the ages of 2 to 8 years old.

She says during the six excruciating years, she was tortured, starved, and abused.

She says since her rescue, she has struggled to regain control of her life. Lauren says she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors – which she says leave her paralyzed with fear.

Lauren’s girlfriend, Janae, says she’s witnessed them firsthand and fears for Lauren’s life.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

