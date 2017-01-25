Dow record close: How Wall Street success could impact Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stocks soared Wednesday, driving the Dow above a key benchmark.

As the bell rang, Wall Street trading came to a close. Investor optimism at an all-time high. The market soared about 150 points, closing above 20,000 for the first time ever.

“The only reason is because of the new President. When there is a new president the economy goes up, but after so long the economy stabilizes and then it will go back to normal,” said Orlando Burgos of Easthampton.

Mark Teed of Raymond James Financial told 22News he see sustained growth, and only partly because of the president.

“The last month or two, it’s the enthusiasm of a new president. A lot of regulations are going away, and the fact that we are going to probably get a tax cut. Tax cuts are almost like magic words to the market,” said Teed.

A bull market, a bear market. The Nasdaq, the S&P, the Dow. Stocks, bonds and mutual funds. We hear a lot about Wall Street. But how does what happens there, affect what happens here on Main Street?

If you invest, those investments will grow. 401Ks, IRAs. If you borrow, it might be easier with less regulation, and even if interest rates rise, Teed says its a validation that the economy is growing, which could mean more jobs. Though, not everyone is optimistic.

“They’ve been cutting a lot of stuff. Like medicaid and social security. If the incomes go down the economy goes down,” said Aneyda Rosado of Springfield.

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the feds will raise interest rates at least three times this year.