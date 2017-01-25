CareerPoint training programs help prepare qualified applicants for jobs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A generation ago it was possible to have a well-paying manufacturing job waiting, right after high school but that’s a thing of the past.

Now advanced manufacturing jobs are going unfilled because applicants are untrained for the demands of these hundreds of jobs.

Bud Delphin, Vice President of programs and services at the job training agency CareerPoint in Holyoke told 22News, applicants need a certain skill set for these good jobs in the Springfield area. “They are looking for qualified candidates who want to learn how to do that kind of work good with their hands, basic math skills, computer skills.”

That’s welcome news for men and women hoping to become qualified applicants. A series of training programs start early in February at Careerpoint and Springfield Technical community college.