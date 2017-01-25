Boston mayor vows to use City Hall to shelter immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says if necessary he’ll use City Hall to shelter residents who feel threatened by actions announced by President Donald Trump targeting so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Walsh said the city won’t retreat from policies supporting immigrants. During a City Hall press conference, Walsh spoke directly to immigrants who he said might feel unjustly targeted, saying “you are safe in Boston.”

Walsh’s comments come after White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration would strip federal grants “from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.”

Walsh was among many Democratic officials in Massachusetts who sharply criticized Trump Wednesday.

Attorney General Maura Healey called Trump’s executive order an “irresponsible attempt to coerce our communities into conducting his mass deportations.” Sen. Edward Markey described Trump’s immigration actions as “un-American.”