A look at President Trump’s questionable claims

(CNN) – President Trump’s claim about voter fraud is hardly his first questionable statement. The White House said Tuesday he believed that millions of people voted illegally against him in November. However, his press secretary didn’t offer any evidence.. And a number of studies contradict that allegation.

President Trump said, “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump repeated false claims, despite evidence to the contrary.

From talking down American democracy: “I’m afraid the election is going to be rigged. I have to be honest.” To questioning whether a faulty debate microphone was somehow rigged to work against him. “I don’t know if you saw that in the room, but my microphone was terrible. I wonder, was it set up that way on purpose?”

To widespread voter fraud. “The only way we lose in my opinion is I really mean this Pennsylvania – is if cheating goes on.” And even before he was a candidate. “The apprentice is a monster hit.”

When his TV show, the apprentice, slipped in the ratings, Trump still proclaimed it as the number one show on television. “Anybody here knows because you all are in the television business, the apprentice is the number one show on NBC, the ratings are through the roof.”

Jim Dowd, the show’s P.R. director telling frontline that Trump “became kind of a monster when it came to these ratings.” “He’s been a very bad judge, he’s been very unfair.”

And when his real estate training program, Trump University, was sued, Trump complained the judge was treating him unfairly because of his Mexican heritage, even though the judge was born in Indiana.

President Trump said, “I’ve been treated very unfairly by this judge. Now, this judge is of Mexican heritage. I’m building a wall, ok? I’m building a wall.”

And on his other businesses. “I’ve had some downs, but, you know, I’ve had friends that went out of business, you’ll never see them again. I never went bankrupt.”

While he never declared bankruptcy Trump’s companies did, four times in fact, most notably for his Atlantic City casinos. “I had the good sense, and I’ve gotten a lot of credit in the financial pages, seven years ago I left Atlantic City before it totally cratered, and i made a lot of money in Atlantic City, and I’m very proud of it.”