Wintry mix causing slippery conditions Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix that could impact on your morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisory: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties in effect until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday

Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties in effect until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday

Berkshire County in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday Wind Advisory: Hampden County in effect until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday

Through the morning commute you can expect a wintry mix of mainly sleet and rain showers – which could be heavy at times. At least a coating of snow and sleet is likely everywhere in western Massachusetts. Some areas will receive up to five inches of snow and sleet.

Be ready for slushy and icy conditions Tuesday morning. MassDOT has reduced the speed limit to 40 MPH on the Mass Pike. As of 5:00 a.m., more than 1,000 crews were treating and clearing roads throughout Massachusetts.

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90 speed limit reduced to 40mph from NY border to I/C 6 #Chicopee. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 24, 2017

The morning commute will mainly be rainy (plain rain) in the lower Pioneer Valley. There will be some sleet and snow hanging around in Franklin, Berkshire and western Hampshire Counties.

Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape ice and slush from your car. There will slippery conditions on the roads Tuesday morning.