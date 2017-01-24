Will trump stop Iran from unleashing oil potential?

(CNN) – For years, Sanctions hampered the growth of Iran’s oil industry. Now the country wants to unleash its full potential.

This is what Iran’s new oil prowess looks like. The Yadavaran field, right on the border with Iraq.

Ali Sajadian is a petroleum engineer monitoring and repairing the brand new equipment. “We are building this place and many other similar ones the oil industry here is really picking up and it is a great chance for younger people like me.”

Tehran recently found out that the Yadavaran field has about twice as much oil as they had anticipated, around 34 billion barrels, meaning this site will be vastly expanded in the coming years.

“This is one of Iran’s most advanced oil facilities and the government believes that if it can continue to expand places like this one. Iran will soon be one of the biggest oil powers in the world.”

However, after a warming of relations between the U.S. and Iran during the Obama years, many fear Donald Trump will take a harder line. Trump calling into question the nuclear agreement between Tehran, Washington and several other countries, that led to the easing of sanctions in the first place.

Trump said, “he negotiated a disastrous deal with Iran. And we watched them ignore the terms even before the ink was dry.”

CNN spoke to the head of Iran’s petroleum engineering and development company, he acknowledged there is concern in Tehran.

Sayyed Noureddin Shahnazizadeh, said, “I hope Mr. Trump doesn’t reduce our speed. Because we’ll go forward in order to develop our country but if he makes some noise the speed of our development and our progress may be reduced. But we’ll never stop.”

Many in Iran’s oil and gas industry say they hope Donald Trump’s actions won’t be the same as his campaign rhetoric, that the business man turned president will be willing to make deals with them as well.

