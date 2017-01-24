U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ jet conducting site survey at Barnes Tuesday

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly F-16s.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An F-16 jet from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team is visiting Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield Tuesday for a site survey ahead of August’s airshow.

The Air Force’s premier flying team is headlining The Westfield International Airshow this year, which is scheduled to be held from August 12-13.

The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and together, travel around the country to perform for crowds from February to November each year.

 

 

 

