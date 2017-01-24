Trump has always had a problem with facts

(CNN) – During his first weekend as president, Donald trump and his team were fixated on an issue of no consequence to most voters, “We had a massive field of people. You saw that. Packed.”

How big the crowds were at his inauguration, “I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there.”

On Saturday, the president sent his Press Secretary Sean Spicer to the white house briefing room to make several patently false claims to the public, “This is the first time in our nation’s history that floor coverings have been used to protect the grass in the mall. That had the effect of highlighting any areas where people were not standing.”

Wrong. Ground coverings were used on the mall as recently as 2013 and it went on from there but the bigger question, why?

Why the desperate need to prove a lie, thus trotting out even more falsehoods to serve it, about an issue of no importance?

Folks who worked on NBC’s the apprentice know well the president is someone who does not let facts get in the way of claims, “Anybody here knows, because you’re all in the television business. The apprentice is the number one show on NBC, the ratings are through the roof.”

The apprentice was spectacularly rated for the first few seasons, but then viewership began to drop, and the show’s former publicist said trump never was willing to recognize that change. He even tried to influence those who publish the ratings, “He would want to make sure I called all those 10 people and told them, number show on television, won its time slot, and I’m looking at the numbers and at that point, say season five, for example, we were number 72. I can’t tell that to him. I can’t say that.”

A former supervising editor on the apprentice told the journal of the motion picture editor’s guild, quote:

For years, it’s clear president Trump has been surrounded by enablers in show biz and elsewhere who wouldn’t push back on these falsehoods and he would attack those who told the truth.

In his Trump biography, Trump Nation, author Tim O’Brien wrote about the mogul’s fluid estimates of his own worth.

Trump sued O’Brien for libel, accusing him of lowballing trump’s wealth, Trump lost. He then appealed. Trump lost again.

“He is very conscious and shrewd about the image he presents to the American people and to American viewers which is the notion that he is America’s most famous rich guy, he’s a can do business man, he’s an adept deal maker and when you dig into the track record on any of these things it turns out the emperor really has no clothes.”

So the big question for us, what happens when the facts are more consequential than crowd estimates?

Will our president be truthful about the size of a terror cell, the number of troops in harm’s way or the strength of our economy? Will his enablers serve his ego or the nation?