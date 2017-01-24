Trump believes millions voted illegally in election

(CNN) – The White House confirms that president trump still believes that millions of people voted illegally in the presidential election, but concrete evidence has yet to be brought to the table.

It’s a lie that won’t die. At a reception with congressional leaders at the white house. President Trump once again repeated his false claim that millions of people cast fraudulent ballots, robbing him of a popular vote victory in the November election.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed this is what the president believes. “The president does believe that, he’s stated that before. I think he stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him.” Reporters pressed Spicer to offer proof.

Reporter: “What evidence do you have?”

Sean Spicer: “As I said, I think the president has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has.”

Word of the president’s mention of this falsehood spread like wildfire on Capitol Hill, where it was rejected by both democrats and republicans.

Rep. Keith Ellison said, “I think we’re going to see more of this. I think we’ve just got to be very clear that we’re going to correct the record and tell the truth to the American people. There’s no record of millions of people who are not authorized to vote.”

While Sen. Lindsey graham said, “I wasn’t there, but if the president of the United States is claiming that three-and-a-half million people voted illegally, that shakes confidence in our democracy – he needs to disclose why he believes that,”

To back up the president’s claim, Trump aides have repeatedly pointed to this 2012 study from the pew charitable trusts. That finds nearly three million people have registrations in more than one state and almost two million are listed as dead.

However, the study’s authors have made it clear they did not actually find examples of voter fraud. Trump has made the claim before, tweeting after the election that “in addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

His loss in the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by roughly three million votes is hardly the only insecurity the president is nursing these days. Democrats were taunting the president over the crowd size at his inauguration, at a confirmation hearing for mister trump’s pick to run the office of management and budget.

Sen. Jeff Merkley: “Which crowd is larger-the 2009 crowd or the 2017 crowd?”

Rep. Mick Mulvaney: “Senator, if you’ll allow me to give the disclaimer that I’m not really sure how this ties to omb but I’ll be happy to answer your question which was, from that picture, it does appear that the crowd on the left hand side is bigger than the crowd on the right had side.”

It’s yet another controversy overshadowing the early days of the new administration. A time when the white house senior staff would rather focus on the president’s executive order resurrecting the keystone pipeline.

President Trump said, “We will build our own pipeline, we will build our own pipes. That’s what it has to do with. Like we used to, in the old days.”

The white house insists the president is secure in his win.

Sean Spicer said, “He’s very comfortable with his win.”

