Train crashes into Fedex truck

McKenzie Romero, KSL Published: Updated:
(KSL) Utah police video that captured a train slamming into a semitrailer Saturday shows that the railroad crossing arms were not lowered or flashing to warn drivers.

A North Salt Lake police officer was among the vehicles approaching the crossing at 10 a.m., and his dashboard camera recorded as the southbound FrontRunner train collided with a FedEx semitrailer pulling two trailers.

The train crashed through the first of two trailers, missing the truck’s cab. Two drivers in the vehicle narrowly escaped injury, and the approximately 80 passengers on the train were unharmed, South Davis Metro Fire reported Saturday.

