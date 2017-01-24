Tolland DPW bought new equipment after fire

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tolland Department of Public Works has some new equipment in time for this week’s winter weather.

After the department lost some of their equipment in a fire, Granville and other neighboring towns gave some of their equipment to help out.

However, the Glanville Department of Public Works told 22News Tolland is working on their own after purchasing two trucks earlier this week, one new and one used, with insurance money following the fire.

Both trucks are equipped with plows for this winter weather season. The Tolland DPW is operating out of the town’s emergency complex for the time being.

