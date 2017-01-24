Tips for filing your taxes safely

(CNN) – It’s officially tax season. On Monday, the IRS started accepting electronic tax returns, but there are some things to know if you plan to file your taxes early.

Millions will soon put their most sensitive personal and financial information in the hands of Uncle Sam, which is why it’s so important to choose a tax preparer wisely.

The IRS says to look for an IRS tax preparer identification number. Avoid people who base their fee on a percentage of your refund, and note if your preparer doesn’t ask for receipts. Not asking enough questions about deductions and credits could be a warning sign that something is wrong.

Also, never sign a blank tax return. Tax time is also prime season for identity theft. Never give your personal information over the phone, or online, unless you started the conversation and can confirm the identity of your tax professional or an IRS employee.

If information on your return is missing or wrong, that can also be a red flag.

Common examples of identity theft from tax returns include finding out more than one tax return was filed for one person in a year, or seeing more tax owed or refund offset for a year you didn’t file.

Another one that seems like a good thing, but actually is not, is if IRS records point to more wages than actually earned. It could mean that someone is using your information to steal your money.