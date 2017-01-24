Thousands without power Tuesday morning in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people are without power in eastern Hampshire County.

National Grid spokesperson Darlene Masse told 22News 3,400 residents in the areas of Ware and Palmer lost power Tuesday morning. As of 7:45 a.m., most outages in Palmer were restored. Crews are still working on the approximate 2,000 outages in Ware. The estimated restoration time is 10:00 a.m., according to the outage map.

Masse said the outages are due to the winter storm that moved through western Massachusetts overnight and into the morning.

There were 7,419 outages as of 7:25 a.m. throughout the state. Masse told 22News National Grid appreciates customer’s patience as crews work to restore their power and to always remember to avoid downed power lines.

If you are a National Grid customer and would like to report an outage, please call 1-800-465-1212.