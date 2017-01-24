The internet makes fun of “alternative facts”

(CNN) – If plain old facts are a little too factual for you, the Trump administration has spawned a new type of facts.

Remember the days when Sgt. Joe Friday used to say, “All we want are the facts, ma’am”? Well, now if you drag the net, you’ll see mockery about a new kind of facts.

Brace for it parents of America, alternative facts will be given when you catch your kids doing whatever. That’s what we now call alternative facts, or Spicer facts. Facts that are not actually grounded in reality.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway coined the phrase. She said, “Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.”

Twitter didn’t wait. #alternativefacts started flying. One tweet said, “Officer I am not drunk. I am alternative sober.” Even the Dallas Stars’ jumbotron got in on the joke about exaggerating inaugural crowds with its own inflated, “tonight’s attendance 1.5 million.”

And though President Trump’s press secretary played nice with reporters on Monday, Mirriam Webster dictionary seemed to cast shade by tweeting out the definition of a fact.