Supergirl – We Can Be Heroes Trailer

(CW) – Livewire is set loose upon Central City on the next Supergirl!
About the episode:
After Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) seemingly breaks out of prison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is intent on recapturing her. After training Mon-El (Chris Wood), Supergirl takes him with her when she sees Livewire attack the NCPD but things go awry when Mon-El puts Supergirl before the citizens of National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) decides to come clean with Kara and M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal), has a psychic attack and collapses into a coma. Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Katie Rose Rogers (#210).
Click here if you’re on a mobile device to view the video >>
Connect with Supergirl Online:
Visit Supergirl WEBSITE: http://cwtv.com/shows/supergirl
Like Supergirl on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSupergirl/
Follow Supergirl on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheCWSupergirl
Follow Supergirl on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/supergirlcw/
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/