Sleet & freezing rain throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix that could have an impact on driving throughout western Massachusetts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin, western Hampden, and western Hampshire counties until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory is also in effect in Berkshire County until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A wintry mix is likely outside of the immediate Connecticut River valley Tuesday night, with sleet and freezing rain continuing through midnight. A light icy accumulation of sleet and/or freezing rain is likely in Franklin, Berkshire, western Hampden and western Hampshire counties.

Areas of drizzle and fog will continue overnight, and the air will cool to freezing in most places after midnight; watch out for icy surfaces.

Wednesday’s morning temperatures will be in the low 30’s, so be ready for icy cars and surfaces as you head out the door. Areas of fog may also slow down traffic, but the fog will lift to a partly to mostly sunny day.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory means snow, sleet, or freezing rain could cause issues for drivers; “Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.”