Sheriff Nick Cocchi to attend State of the Commonwealth for the first time

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to discuss the opioid crisis Tuesday night at the State of the Commonwealth Address.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi will be attending the address for the first time. Cocchi has been working to combat addiction and the opioid crisis since becoming Hampden County Sheriff.

Cocchi is planning on talking to Governor Baker about important issues in Hampden County. He hopes Governor Baker will stay open to the work the county sheriffs are doing, especially the work that he and his predecessor Michael Ashe have done.

“We are working to bring people in reentry approach back into society who are more likely to be productive abiding citizens by the new roles of society, rather than destructive,” said Cocchi.

The entire Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association will be at the State of the Commonwealth Address Tuesday night.

Cocchi said they are planning to show unity and that they are working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. They want to support Governor Baker and his administration.