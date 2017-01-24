Researchers say there is a link between obesity and cancer

(CNN) – We’re now three weeks into 2017, and some people are starting to let their New Year’s fitness resolutions slip. Well, if you’re one of those people, we’ve got some motivation for you.

While you’re exercising and losing weight, you are also reducing your risk for some forms of cancer. There have been countless studies done over the years that have tried to link what we do or what we eat and drink to cancer, but the latest study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer reaffirms that obesity is linked to numerous types of cancer.

The agency’s first study on obesity was conducted back in 2002. Research found that people with excess body fat were at a higher risk for certain cancers, like colon, kidney, and post-menopausal breast cancer.

Fast forward to 2016, and results from their reassessment only adds to the list, with liver, gallbladder, pancreas, ovarian and thyroid cancers, just to name a few.

The lead author of the study believes the link lies in excess body fat triggering chronic inflammation, which can lead to cancer. The head of the nutrition program for the American Institute for Cancer Research says two simple things can help reduce cancer risks: eating healthier and exercising.