Police: Dog missing after running away from car crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ludlow are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog who they say ran away from a car crash site Tuesday morning.

According to the police department’s official Facebook page, a 3-year-old beagle named Buddy was in a car that crashed around 3:00 a.m. on Chapin Street before he ran away.

Buddy was wearing a green collar at the time and has a brown and black body with white legs. He was last seen in the areas of Pinewood Road, Clover Road, Hunter Road and Center Street.

If you see Buddy, please contact Ludlow police at 413-583-8305.

Click here to view the map showing where Buddy was last seen on your mobile device.