Opponents of 3rd Connecticut casino form coalition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The opposition to a third casino in Connecticut is getting organized. A number of civic and religious groups have joined to form the “Coalition against Casino Expansion in Connecticut,” which held its first news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford Tuesday morning.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, which run the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos respectively, are proposing to build a casino off Interstate 91 in either Windsor Locks or East Windsor. The idea is to draw business away from MGM’s Springfield casino, which is under construction and expected to open in the fall of next year.

Supporters of the third casino say that it will prevent Connecticut from losing revenue to Massachusetts, and will protect jobs in the state. Opponents, however, say that it will bring about an increase in crime and gambling addiction. They also fear that allowing a casino in northern Connecticut would open the possibility for future casinos elsewhere in the state, such as in Fairfield County.

“The Coalition is especially concerned that while the proposed convenience casino would keep some Connecticut gamblers from going to the MGM casino being built in Springfield, it would expand casino gambling in Connecticut by making it more readily available to hundreds of thousands of state residents, thereby encouraging more people to gamble and adding to the state’s economic and social problems,” a news release from the Coalition states.

