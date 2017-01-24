Not shoveling your sidewalks? Not brushing-off your car? It could cost you!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police can issue citations for failing to remove the snow off your car and the sidewalk.

We have not had much snow to deal with this winter, but when it does fall, you need to be sure that you get it off your car before you leave your driveway.

“I’ve experienced on the highway many times trucks aren’t able to scoop the snow off, and you get stuck behind them and you can’t see. You don’t want to be that person,” Matthew Mungeon of Northampton said.

Under state law, it is illegal to have snow on top of your car while driving. You can be fined $205 for having what is considered an “unsecure load.” And if that snow falls off and leads to an accident, you could face additional charges.

Clearing the snow off your sidewalks is also important for safety reasons, and Northampton residents can be fined for not doing so, under a city ordinance.

“If you own property that has a sidewalk, make sure you clear it as soon as possible and sand it. And before you leave for work or your house for the day, clean off your car, make sure your windows are clear and visible,” Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge said.

Cartledge told 22News that officers typically give a verbal warning the first time that the sidewalk isn’t shoveled. He also encourages people to clear the snow off hydrants to allow easy access for the fire department in case of a fire.

If you drive with snow or ice on your windows, Cartledge said that you can be fined $40 for obstructing your view as a driver.