Moving away from microbeads

(KPRC) They’re supposed to give a vibrant complexion and help with anti-aging, but the so-called “microbeads” are being banned from many products.

The government says the beads are polluting the environment and threatening users’ health.

Right now, companies should be making moves to get rid of the plastic beads in body and face washes. Manufacturers have until next January before the ban will take full effect.

Baylor College of Medicine medical aesthetician Kim Chang says exfoliation is an important step in your beauty routine.

“Two to three times a week is typically a good time to exfoliate,” Chang said.

However, the beads made of polyethylene, polypropylene, poly methacrylate or nylon are accused of harming the environment and ultimately us.

“It’s going into the ocean and the fish are actually eating these microbeads, which are plastic beads,” Chang said. “Eventually it will turn up on your table to eat.”

She says that’s dangerous because the plastic is porous and absorbs other harmful chemicals.

