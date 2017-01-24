Most local school districts cancelled Tuesday, but not all

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To school or not to have school? It is a difficult question when there is impending weather. Safety, of course, is the main concern when it comes to deciding whether or not to have classes.

The majority of local districts closed school Tuesday, with inclement weather this morning. Longmeadow and West Springfield were among the few districts that called for a two-hour delay.

Superintendents usually make the decision at around 4:00 in the morning, paying attention to the forecast. West Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richard told 22News that it is also important to have good communication with the department of public works and school bus drivers.

“It is really a process that starts early, very early in the morning, and communication with surrounding superintendents, as well as most importantly our central maintenance department here in West Springfield, where we find out what the road conditions are; making sure students are safe getting to and from school,” Richard said.

Most schools build about five snow days into their calendar in preparation for the weather.