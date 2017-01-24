MassDOT explains what’s next for the former toll booth plazas

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase 1 of the toll booth demolition was completed in early November, and roadway reconstruction projects are planned for this spring at the Springfield, West Springfield and Palmer plazas.

Demolition and drainage work could increase traffic starting this spring, but some drivers said it was worth the wait. Ross Carmichael of Northampton said, “I think any issues that have happened because of tearing down the toll plazas, the expedience coming out of that will make up for any hassle.”

The Palmer, Springfield and West Springfield projects are expected to be complete by the end of July, in time for the air show scheduled for Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

As more lanes open up, people can expect to save even more time on their drives. Nicole Lachapelle of Northampton said, “I am very surprised at the immediate impact that it’s had on the commute in shortening it.”

For former toll booth locations in West Springfield, Palmer and Ludlow, traffic will change from two lanes to four, and MassDOT said the change should make travel there even faster.