Mass Pike speed limit down to 40 from N.Y. line to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the westernmost stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike, as a mix of sleet and freezing rain continues to fall.
The Massachusetts State Police announced that the speed limit between the New York state line and Exit 3 in Westfield has been reduced to 40 miles per hour.
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis says that rain and sleet showers should continue around western Massachusetts until about midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7:00 P.M. An advisory for all of Franklin County, and western portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties, is set to expire at 4:00.
