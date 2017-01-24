Mass Pike speed limit down to 40 from N.Y. line to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the westernmost stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike, as a mix of sleet and freezing rain continues to fall.

The Massachusetts State Police announced that the speed limit between the New York state line and Exit 3 in Westfield has been reduced to 40 miles per hour.

#MAtraffic Due to weather, speed limit on Rte 90 from N.Y. Line to I/C 3 in #Westfield reduced to 40mph. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 24, 2017

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis says that rain and sleet showers should continue around western Massachusetts until about midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7:00 P.M. An advisory for all of Franklin County, and western portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties, is set to expire at 4:00.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.