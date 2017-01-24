Murder victim’s brother lunges at suspect in Massachusetts court

(CNN) – Raw emotion was exhibited in a Lawrence courtroom. Family members of the murder victim held absolutely nothing back. One had to be physically held back as he attempted to attack a man accused of strangling his sister.

The violent outburst happened as court officers ushered in Tony Ventura for his arraignment. He was arrested and charged with murder after he admitted to police and on social media to strangling his fiancée.

Morton’s body was found Sunday in the Lawrence bedroom she shared with Ventura. The couple was together for about 10 years and have two children together. According to the court, Morton twice took out a restraining order against Ventura.

Prosecutors say Tony Ventura has had convictions for violent offenses and is currently on probation for assault and battery. His attorney argued in court that his client long suffered from depression and drug abuse, which is possibly linked to exposure to lead poisoning as a child.