Man’s ear bitten off during Trump argument

(CNN) – Marcos Ortiz is recuperating at home Monday afternoon after he says his roommate attacked him.

According to Ortiz, the roommate bit off part of his ear, twisted his finger until it felt like it broke, and threatened to kill him. Not because of anything Ortiz did, he says, but because his roommate feared President Trump will try to send him back to Mexico.

Ortiz said, “All he would say is, if Trump gonna take me out I gotta kill so many people, then somebody kill me and I am happy.”

Ortiz said he has shared an apartment with his attacker in the 300 block of Amber Street for about five or six months. Ortiz said he returned home at about 2:30am Monday morning, and that’s when things spiraled out of control. After Ortiz says the man bite his ear, he ran out of the apartment to a nearby gas station and they called police for help.