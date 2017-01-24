Local lawmakers were pleased with the Governor’s message

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker highlighted his accomplishments during Tuesday’s State of the Commonwealth address; from a clean energy bill and Uber regulations, to closing a $1-billion budget gap without raising taxes.

The Governor also vowed to block any broad-based tax increases this year. Palmer State Representative Todd Smola said, “I’m delighted to hear that. It’ll be an interesting question to see whether or not the legislative leadership in the House and the Senate are going to embrace some sort of a tax increase.”

A common theme in Tuesday night’s speech was bipartisanship. Governor Baker talked about the need to work with the Legislature on both sides of the aisle to get work done this year. This, as Republicans and Democrats continue to feud in Washington.

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg told 22News, “We’ve managed to, over the years, to have a really collaborative relationship even when we have a divided government between the Governor and the Legislature.”

Governor Baker proposed $2-million in funding to help police arrest drug traffickers. Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner said, “In terms of the agenda going forward, he may need to put a little meat on the bones, but when he unveils his budget (Wednesday), we may get some of that.”

The Governor is expected to release his state budget proposal on Wednesday.