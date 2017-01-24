Local lawmakers attend the State of the Commonwealth address

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the State of the Commonwealth address, Governor Charlie Baker said he planned to reflect on his accomplishments over the past year and his ability to work collaboratively with the Legislature on both sides of the aisle.

22News traveled to Boston on Tuesday and spoke with several lawmakers from western Massachusetts before the State of the Commonwealth address, and asked for their opinion on Governor Baker’s performance so far and the issues he should focus on in the state going forward.

We spoke with Westfield State Representative Democrat John Velis, Pittsfield State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Palmer State Representative Todd Smola, West Springfield State Senator James Welch, Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, and Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner.

Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.