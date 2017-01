SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm that came through Monday night into Tuesday morning led to a few power outages in western Massachusetts, but far more just to our south in Connecticut.

Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource Energy, told 22News that the company sent nine crews and supervisors from the Springfield area down to Danielson and East Hampton, Connecticut to restore power there.

Most customers had their electricity restored by the late morning or early afternoon.