Keep your New Year’s Resolutions with the EFT Tapping technique

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – EFT Tapping is a body/mind technique combining a gentle touch with mindful attention to thoughts and feelings. Life coach and EFT Practitioner Marianne Reiff showed us how tapping is an easy, efficient, and effective tool to help us keep our New Year’s resolutions and achieve our goals.

The Tapping Process includes 3 parts:

Awareness – Name all the blocks, all the reasons, all the emotions connected to not meeting your goal.

Acceptance – Accept that you are blocked rather than ignore it or “should” yourself with phrases like “just do it!”

Action – Pick a block. Tap on meridian points to clear the negative energy to this particular block.