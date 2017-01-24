Keep your New Year’s Resolutions with the EFT Tapping technique

By Published: Updated:
eft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – EFT Tapping is a body/mind technique combining a gentle touch with mindful attention to thoughts and feelings. Life coach and EFT Practitioner Marianne Reiff showed us how tapping is an easy, efficient, and effective tool to help us keep our New Year’s resolutions and achieve our goals.

The Tapping Process includes 3 parts:

Awareness – Name all the blocks, all the reasons, all the emotions connected to not meeting your goal.

Acceptance – Accept that you are blocked rather than ignore it or “should” yourself with phrases like “just do it!”

Action – Pick a block. Tap on meridian points to clear the negative energy to this particular block.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s