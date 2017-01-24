One hurt, 10 homeless after early morning fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Springfield are working to put out an early morning fire on Clantoy Street.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the call for a fire at 37-39 Clantoy Street came in around 2:00 a.m. He said at least 10 people were evacuated from the two-family home and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

At least one person living there was taken to Baystate Medical Center for chest pains and difficulty breathing.

Leger said the building was still smoldering around 3:50 a.m. and that a neighboring building was also damaged by heat exposure. The cause of the fire is now being investigated.