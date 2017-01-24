Governor Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to deliver the State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night.

The ceremony is an opportunity for Baker to give you and state lawmakers an idea of what he wants to accomplish this year.

Last year, Baker focused on the opioid epidemic, expanding charter schools, and bringing jobs back to Massachusetts.

Several state lawmakers told 22News overcoming the heroin and prescription drug crisis could be a theme in this year’s address as well.

Governor Baker said he also plans to reflect on the past year.

“We’re going to take some victory laps on how terrific we think the people here are – period, because that’s something we all happen to believe in and we’ll offer up some thoughts and ideas on things we’d like to work on,” Baker said.

The State of the Commonwealth address will begin Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. We’ll be airing it live on air and online at WWLP.com