Family vanishes, home burns

WAVY's Marielena Balouris Published: Updated:
Police are searching for Monica Lamping and her two young children after a fire damaged their Virginia Beach home. Investigators say they disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."
Police are searching for Monica Lamping and her two young children after a fire damaged their Virginia Beach home. Investigators say they disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."

(WAVY) Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman who was reported missing after she lost her home in a fire over the weekend.

Monica Lamping’s family filed a missing person report Sunday after they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

“The car was gone. Our daughter is missing and our 7-year-old grandson Kai and our 9-month-old granddaughter Oria,” said Sheila Bogart, Lamping’s mother.

Investigators consider Lamping to be endangered because of the amount of time it’s been since anyone has heard from her. Police say her disappearance is considered as being under “suspicious circumstances.”

A fire broke out at Lamping’s home early Sunday morning, killing two pets inside.

The fire department confirmed the two women and two children who live at the home were not there at the time.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2komVHV

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s