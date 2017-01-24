Easthampton spending a lot of money on snowstorms this winter

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s DPW has gone over their snow budget again this winter.

Their snow budget is used for road treatments like chemicals and salt, snow equipment, and paying snow plow contractors. The money also goes toward plowing the schools and parking lots. Easthampton’s DPW snow budget is $200,000. This year, they’re $20,000 over that amount.

“This year we’re still going to spend more money over the 200,000 dollars, but if the winter stays like this it shouldn’t be too bad to cover those costs,” Joseph Pipcyznski, Director of Easthampton’s DPW, said.

DPW Director Joseph Pipczyzki told 22News they’ve spent a lot buying salt and road treatment materials, and on calling in contractors.

Last year, the Easthampton DPW went $67,000 over their snow budget and the year before that, more than $500,000 over.