Dr. Phil – “A housewife’s double life”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Marcedes, a wife and a mother of two, recently revealed on social media that she was leading a double life as an escort, a secret she even kept from her own husband, Andrew.

She also says Andrew just learned that he is not the father of their youngest child — Marcedes’ former client is.

She says she came to the Dr. Phil Show to come clean about her past and get help to change her behavior.

Andrew admitted he knew Marcedes was stripping when they first met, but says he only found out about her escorting when he confronted her about their youngest child’s paternity. He says he is ready to divorce Marcedes but wants her to get help for the sake of their children.

