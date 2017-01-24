Dr. Ben Carson unanimously approved by Senate committee for housing secretary

Now goes to full Senate for confirmation

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee. The Senate committee approved Carson for housing secretary. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has unanimously approved President Donald Trump’s nominee for housing secretary, Ben Carson.

The former Republican presidential candidate and celebrated neurosurgeon would lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a sprawling agency with 8,300 employees and a budget of about $47 billion. His nomination now heads to the full Senate.

Committee Chairman Michael Crapo of Idaho praised Carson and his impressive career, saying HUD “will benefit from having a secretary with a different perspective and a diverse background.”

Ranking Democrat Sherrod Brown said he had some reservations but welcomed Carson’s promises to address lead hazards in public housing.

