Deerfield Police: Suspect admitted he was thinking about robbing business

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield police say that they ended up arresting a man they were assisting on the side of the road, following the discovery of a BB gun, a knife, and a note demanding money.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, another Deerfield officer was driving down South Main Street at around 5:45 Tuesday morning, when he was flagged-down by a man who said that he needed help with a gas can. The officer went back to the police station and retrieved a gas can for the man, but the officer later determined that the man he was helping had a suspended drivers’ license.

The man did not have any friends or family members who could remove his vehicle, so the officer called for a tow. While waiting for the truck to arrive, Sokoloski says that the officer asked the man whether he had anything of value or any weapons that he should be aware of. The man informed the officer of the BB gun and knife, and Sokoloski says the officers later found a bandanna, mask, gloves, and a note reading: “All Money From Registers And Safe Now + Quickley (sic)”

The suspect was then placed under arrest. Back at the station, Sokoloski says that the suspect admitted to police that he had been considering robbing a local business in order to get money to feed his heroin addiction.

Police Chief John Paciorek said that he could not reveal the suspect’s name until he is arraigned in court, but said the man is a 34 year-old resident of North Hatfield.

He is being charged with misleading an investigation, possession of burglarious tools and instruments, and driving with a suspended license.