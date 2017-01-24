Deadly weather from coast to coast

(CNN) – Tornadoes claimed more lives over the weekend than they did in all of 2016. The Southeast was not the only region to experience severe weather to start the week, and at least 23 people have been killed in weather-related incidents across the country.

The storm-ravaged southeast was recovering Monday, while other parts of the nation dealt with their own weather-related woes. The weekend brought dozens of reported tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and in Georgia.

Georgia Storm Survivor Pastor Delores Bright said, “I’m still grateful God spared so many lives, even though, tragically, so many lost their lives.”

Governor Nathan Deal on Monday afternoon extended a state of emergency to 16 counties. He said, “Our thoughts and prayers of course are going to be with the families of those who have lost love ones and family members as well as those who are injured and are in the process of hopefully recovering.”

In hard-hit Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia, officials painted a dire picture of the storms’ aftermath.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas noted, “We have a lot of people that have been separated from their families that have no homes, no food, no warmth, no hope.”

In Mississippi, storms damaged 1,100 homes and injured at least 60 people. On the other side of the country, heavy rains have wreaked havoc up and down California, up in the Bay area, and down in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego, causing flash floods and large waves.

And back in the northeast, heavy rains and winds prompted flooding concerns all day and into Monday evening in parts of coastal New Jersey. The storms also left major east coast cities like New York and D.C. soaked with rain and whipped by the winds.