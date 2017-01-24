Crumb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Buckley Healthcare Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is a place where life is celebrated — and one of their standout features of the center is their brain healthy food! Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Crumb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin, Braised Mushrooms, and Lyonnaise potatoes.

Crumb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup whole-grain mustard

1 ½ tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

Kosher salt & pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 large egg whites

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 (1 to 1 ¼ pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed

Directions:

1. Heat oven 350°, rack in middle. Whisk melted butter, mustard, vinegar, garlic, rosemary, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and cayenne in a bowl until combined. Stir in panko until fully combined.

2. Spread panko mixture evenly on rimmed baking sheet, break up clumps. Bake, stirring every 5 minutes, 15-18 minutes til golden brown. Transfer crumbs to 13×9 inch baking dish & let cool completely (10 min.). Break up large chunks. Increase heat to 400°.

3. Set wire rack in now-empty sheet. Place flour in shallow dish. Whisk egg whites together in a second shallow dish. Stir parmesan into cooled crumb mixture. Pat tenderloins dry with paper towels, season with salt & pepper.

4. Dredge one tenderloin in flour, shake off excess; dip in egg whites thoroughly coating, let excess drip back into dish. Then coat with crumbs, press to adhere. Transfer tenderloins to rack. Bake until registers 140°, 25 to 40 minutes. Let tenderloin rest, 10 minutes. Slice ¼ in. thick & serve.

Braised Mushrooms

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

1 ½ pounds white mushrooms (even in size), trimmed & washed (blot dry)

2 shallots, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

Salt & pepper

¼ cup dry white wine

1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon or chives

Directions:

1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in 12-inch skillet over med.-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt, & ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to med., add wine, cover and cook until mushrooms release their liquid & begin to soften, 6-8 minutes.

2. Stir in thyme and continue to simmer, uncovered, until mushrooms appear glazed & liquid is syrupy, 5-8 minutes. Off heat, stir in tarragon and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Season with salt & pepper to taste. Serve.

Lyonnaise Potatoes

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled & sliced ½ in. thick

Salt & pepper

1 onion, halved & sliced thin

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Melt butter in 12 inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes & ¾ teaspoon salt and cook, covered, until just tender and golden brown, about 15 minutes, flipping potatoes occasionally.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion, ½ teaspoon salt & ½ teaspoon pepper; cover and continue to cook until onion is tender & golden brown, about 10 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. Season with salt & pepper. Transfer to serving platter and sprinkle with parsley. Serve.

