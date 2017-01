LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Ludlow is closed due to a crash.

The crash site is just west of the Chicopee River Bridge, and traffic is backed up through Wilbraham and into Palmer.

#MAtraffic Rte 90 W/B in #Ludlow, LL closed due to crash. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 24, 2017

There is no word on injuries at this time.

You can monitor traffic conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.