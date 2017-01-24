Cocchi wants 5% increase in marijuana tax, to fund addiction programs

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Recreational marijuana use has been legalized in Massachusetts, but retail sales of recreational pot have yet to begin. Before marijuana comes to a store near you, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi wants to increase the tax on the drug. The sheriff says that he favors a 5% tax increase on marijuana sales, in order to fund addiction treatment programs.

Under current law, passed by voters in a referendum this past November, marijuana sales will be taxed at a rate of 12%. That is less than half the tax rate in Colorado; the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) has said that he expects the Legislature to make changes to the law, which could include a higher tax.

In a news release sent to 22News, Cocchi said that he believes that the availability of legal marijuana will lead to an increase in addiction to other substances (something that has long been disputed by supporters of legalization) and as such, a tax on the substance should go toward providing greater treatment services.

“We are only fooling ourselves if we don’t anticipate an eventual increase in our addicted population after we legalize the recreational use of marijuana,” Cocchi said. “What better way to fund that necessary addiction treatment, than by increasing the tax on the marijuana that has just been legalized in the Commonwealth?”

Cocchi’s proposal would have funds from the additional 5% tax go toward both public treatment programs (such as the ones run by the sheriff’s department) and private programs. A bill on his proposal has been filed by Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow) and Rep. John Velis (D-Westfield).