AG: Chicopee roofing company failed to pay employees properly

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Tuesday that a Chicopee roofing company paid more than $32,000 in restitution and penalties, after failing to properly pay their employees.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, Supreme Systems, Inc., which was formally known as Tri-State Roofing Systems, Inc., was cited by the AG’s Office for not paying prevailing wages and not paying wages in a timely manner.

“Employees doing work on public projects in Massachusetts rely on our state wage, hour and prevailing wage laws so they are paid on time and at the proper rate,” AG Healey said. “These workers have now been paid what they are owed.”

Supreme Systems was reported to the AG’s Fair Labor Division by the Foundation for Fair Contracting of Massachusetts in March of 2016. Through an investigation, the AG’s Office stated that on three separate projects, “employees were misclassified and paid as laborers rather than the correct classification of roofer, which receives a higher hourly wage rate.”

The three projects were the Holyoke Soldier’s Home, Jabish Brook Middle School in Belchertown and the City of Quincy’s Snug Harbor Roofing Works.

Between January 2015 and June 2016, the AG’s Office also stated that Supreme Systems deducted unlawful fees from 15 employees for uniforms, and the employees were then not paid their full wages in a timely manner.

The AG’s Office noted the following laws in Massachusetts:

Under the Massachusetts Prevailing Wage Law, contractors and subcontractors engaged in public construction projects must pay their employees a special minimum wage, which is based on the occupational classification for the type of work the employees perform. State law also requires employers to pay most employees within six days of the end of the pay period during which the wages were earned. Supreme Systems has now stopped the practice of deducting uniform costs from employees’ wages.

If you believe your rights have been violated in the workplace, you can call the Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465. Click Here for more information about the state’s wage and hour laws.