Baker addressed the opioid crisis & homeless hotels

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid crisis is ravaging families across Massachusetts. 22News revealed in May of 2016 a flaws in the system that easily allowed patients to doctor shop for prescription pills across state lines.

Governor Charlie Baker revealed Tuesday night during his State of the Commonwealth address that prescribers have made more than 2-million searches using a new prescription monitoring program. This program connects Massachusetts with Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New York to make sure the doctor shopping we revealed, doesn’t happen.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »

We also learned on Tuesday, the state is close to ending family homelessness. More than two years ago, Governor Baker was in Holyoke, addressing the high number of homeless families living in hotels. He said, “It’s not the right thing to do for the kids. It’s not the right thing to do for the families. It certainly is not the right thing to do for the communities.”

In December of 2014, there were more than 1,500 families living in homeless hotels across the state. Tuesday night, Baker revealed that number is down to less than 100.