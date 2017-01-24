CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you love the orange beef at your favorite Chinese restaurant? Personal Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to recreate it at home!

Asian Beef with Orange, Broccoli, and Red Peppers

From Fine Cooking

chefbill.com

Ingredients

1 ½ pound steak tips, or flank steak, thinly sliced

½ cup, plus 2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons sherry or Marsala wine

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons corn starch

3 scallions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ – 2 cups broccoli florets

1 red pepper, chopped

1 onion, sliced

zest from 1 orange

canola oil to stir fry

Directions

1. Slice the beef and set aside. Combine ½ cup soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sherry, brown sugar, and corn starch. Add the beef and set aside.

2. Combine scallions, garlic, and ginger. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, combine chicken stock, vinegar, sugar, and remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Set aside.

4. Remove the beef from the marinade, and set the marinade aside.

5. Over a medium-high heat, add two teaspoons of oil, and ½ of the beef, browning it on both sides, and remove. Repeat with other half, and remove from pan. Set aside.

6. Add one teaspoon of oil, and sauté scallion mixture for 10-20 seconds, or until it becomes fragrant but does not get brown or burned.

7. Add the chicken stock mixture, with remaining marinade. Simmer for two minutes. Add remaining vegetables, and cook to you liking.

8. Add beef back into the pan, with the orange zest. Heat through, and serve.

Makes 4-5 servings.