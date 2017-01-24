50 cars towed during parking ban in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton issued a parking ban Monday night due to the snow and freezing rain passing through the area.

Tuesday morning, 50 drivers were stuck with towing fees and a $25 ticket for failing to move their cars while plows cleared the streets. According to the city’s website, towing will cost the car owner around $150.

Some drivers said it’s too much. “I called them and its $159 to have it towed four miles down the road, and $35 a day till you can get it back. With someone who just works a Dunkin Donuts, and can’t afford that,” said Jordan of Northampton.

Northampton turns on flashing lights at intersections to notify residents of parking bans. People can also sign up for an alert system with the city to be notified when the bans are going into effect.