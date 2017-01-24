3 arrested in Monson after attempted carjacking

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Police investigated an attempted carjacking over the weekend in the Lakeshore Drive area.

According to the Monson Police Facebook page, the investigators discovered that the victim was attacked Sunday night by three people he allegedly knew. The suspects allegedly asked the victim for a ride so they could buy drugs.

The suspects attacked the victim once they were in a “secluded location”, but were unable to steal his vehicle. Police said one of the suspects had a pellet gun and allegedly started shooting at the victim, shattering two of the vehicle’s windows.

After the attack was reported, Monson Police found and arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man. Police said all three suspects were arraigned in court Monday morning on several charges, including Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle, Armed Robbery, Armed Assault to Rob and Carjacking.